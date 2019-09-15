|
George L. Trudell
Sep 19, 1936 - Sep 13, 2019George Lionel Trudell, 82 died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on September 13, 2019 at the Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT. George was born on September 19, 1936 in New Haven, CT to Lionel and Theresa Trudell.
George grew up in New Haven as a child and moved to Nichols, CT and graduated from Warren Harding High School where he excelled on the basketball team. George met Rosemary Capozzi and was swept off his feet and got married to the love of his life in May of 1959. George proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961 to 1963. George moved to Newtown in 1968 to raise his family and was a proud member of the community for over 50 years.
George went on to a long banking career from Hartford National Bank in Stamford, CT to the Former President & CEO for Nutmeg Federal Savings & Loan and Liberty National Bank in Danbury, CT.
George was active in his community and enjoyed helping others through the United Way, Lions Club and volunteering his time at St. Rose of Lima in Newtown. He served on the finance committee of St. Rose and always enjoyed participating in the annual fish fry and St. Rose Fair; George was also a member of the St. Rose Knights of Columbus.
George was kind and generous and loved spending time with his family and friends. Known for his large, firm handshake and welcoming smile, George was a man you could always count on to be there for you. George and Rosemary enjoyed many years summering at their home in Cape Cod and spending time with their family and friends there. His favorite pastime during his retirement was cooking his Italian specialties, and of course enjoying them with his family and friends. He had a love of all sports especially the Giants and the Yankees.
George is survived by his loving and cherished wife Rosemary, who together recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Also survived by his daughter Dana and her husband Ray Manzi and his son George and his wife Leslie Judge Trudell. In addition are five beloved grandchildren: Craig Manzi and his fiancée Karen, Chris Manzi and Trey, Julia, and Haley Trudell. Also survived by his brother Gary and sister-in-law Mary Lou Trudell and niece Briana Trudell and sister-in-law Shirley and brother-in-law Bill Mallory and nephew William Mallory and niece Kathy Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St. N., Southbury, CT, 06488. A funeral mass for George will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT.
To leave an online condolence or for further information go to www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com or call (203)263-2146.
Published in News Times on Sept. 16, 2019