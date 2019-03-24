|
|
George Ernest Weber
George Ernest Weber, 76, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born in Queens, NY on November 18, 1942 to Ernest and Anna Lang Weber.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Belardinelli and her husband Tulio and Elizabeth Read. He also leaves behind three nieces and one nephew; Lisa Belardinelli-Taylor, Sharon Belardinelli-Johnson, Douglas Read and Amy Read Schroeter. He is also survived by his significant other, Sharon Forbes and her children, Philip Forbes and Kimberly Forbes. Sharon's three grandchildren; Hedley, Olivia Martin, and Ella.
A private service will be held.
Published in News Times on Mar. 24, 2019