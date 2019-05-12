George E. Werner Sr.

George E. Werner, Sr., age 87 of New Milford, CT, previously of Bridgewater, CT, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara A.(Prescott) Werner.

George was born in Danbury, CT a son of the late George and Lillian (LaCava) Werner. He served in the Army 29th Infantry during the Korean War. George worked as a mason with Local Union #22, from which he retired.

George was an animal lover, and also enjoyed boxing and walking. He was an active and loving grandfather, and a proud great-grandfather.

George is survived by his son Alan W. Werner, Sr. and his wife Amber, granddaughter Jillian A. Planz and her husband Justin; grandsons Alan W. Werner, Jr. and his wife Nicole and Erik G. Werner and his wife Alena and great-grandchildren, Brody and Libby Planz, Briella Werner and Jackson Werner. He was predeceased by his son George E. Werner, Jr.