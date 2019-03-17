Georgette M. Sgammato

Georgette Marie Sgammato, 94, of Newtown died peacefully with her family at her side on March 15th. Georgette was born on April 21, 1924 in New York, NY, and has lived in the Bronx, in Mount Vernon, and finally in Newtown for the past 64 years. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred Sgammato; daughter Patricia Sgammato Teitelbaum and her husband Stuart of Stamford; 4 grandchildren Peter Teitelbaum of Los Angeles, CA, Brian Teitelbaum and his wife Alicia of Stamford, Lisa Teitelbaum Micolo and her husband Steve of Norwalk, Jason Teitelbaum and his wife Katelyn of Stamford and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Frederick G. Sgammato. Georgette was an extremely compassionate and loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend. She had many passions in her life. She enjoyed traveling, being with her friends and family, whether shopping in town, having lunch or getting together at a family member or friend's home. Georgette loved cooking and baking, with many recipes and favorite dishes that her family still make and enjoy. Georgette's priority was being involved with her family and assisting in any way needed. She enjoyed listening to family stories and reminiscing about special times together. She could spend hours just enjoying the company of her friends and family. Georgette was entertained by her great-grandchildren's laughter and playfulness, and watching them grow up. Her energy and her support to her family and friends will be deeply missed. Friends may call on Monday, March 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Connecticut 06468. Interment will follow at Newtown Village Cemetery.