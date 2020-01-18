The News-Times Obituaries
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Georgianne Kasuli

Georgianne M. Kasuli
Georgianne M. Kasuli, 72, of Ridgefield, wife of Richard A. Kasuli, died on Friday, January 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hastings on Hudson, NY. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. Kasuli's memory may be made to the Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or to the Ghost Army Legacy Project, 11305 S. Michigan Ave., #1104, Chicago, IL 60605.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020
