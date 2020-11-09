Gerald "Jerry" Daly, Esq.Attorney Gerald "Jerry" Daly, 80, of Danbury, husband of Carol (Ullrich) Daly, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020. In keeping with COVID-19 pandemic protocols, graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Section 19 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Facial Coverings will be required and Social Distancing will be observed. Contributions in Mr. Daly's memory may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 46 Stone St., Danbury 06810, or to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.