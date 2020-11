Carol, Chrissy, and Family, so very sorry to read about Gerry’s passing. He was a kind man with a heart of gold. A real family man. A good man. He loved to laugh too. How nice to live in a family with laughter! He was so proud of you Chrissy, and couldn’t wait to pull out the pictures of you and your babies every time we saw each other. That he loved his family so very much was written all over his face. God Bless and Rest In Peace Gerry.

Susan Berube

Friend