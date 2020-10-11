Gerald Donald Neal

September 16, 1933 - October 6, 2020Gerald Donald Neal passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on September 16, 1933 in Milville, New Jersey; the son of the late Anne (Casler) and Gerald Jacob Neal. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his sons Joseph Robert (and his wife Pamela) and Gerald Burton, and his grandchildren, Chloe, Beckham and Elizabeth.

Gerry was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Airforce from 1953 to 1957. He received his Masters Degree in Business from George Washington University and became a professor of Accounting for 3 years at Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, DC. Later his professional experience included positions as a Financial Director of both Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC and St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He was a past President of the National Capital and New Jersey chapters of the Hospital Financial Management Association and the recipient of several Hospital Financial Management merit awards.

Upon moving to Connecticut, Gerry became an Associate with Comprehensive Business Services in Brookfield prior to joining the Society of Plastics Engineers in 1980 as their Administrative Director. Later he established his own business as an Accountant. Among his clients were Suburban-Industries, the business established and run by his son Joseph,

City Center Danbury, and the Nolan Realty Group for over 20 years. He treasured the friendships he made during that time with the Nolan and deSousa families.

Gerry and his wife Barbara lived in the Candlewood Knolls Community for over 40 years and raised their son Joe there. Gerry was actively involved in the Community and served as Treasurer of the Community and the Candlewood Knolls Tax District for many years. He received a Lifetime Achievement award from Candlewood Knolls in recognition of his service to the Community. In 2004, he was appointed as a Commissioner to the Judicial Selection Commission of the State of Connecticut by Governor Jodi Rell. He was an active member of St Edward the Confessor Church and Chairman of the St Matthews Guild Ministry for several years. He enjoyed his free time playing golf and watching his favorite teams; the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles playing football. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held in Connecticut at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Church or Hospice of the North Coast, Carlsbad, California.



