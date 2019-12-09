|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Serfass
Jerry Serfass, of New Fairfield, CT, surrounded by his family, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 1, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT, after a ten-month struggle with cancer.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will take place at New Life United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Jericho Partnership (jerichopartnership.org), Regional Hospice (regionalhospicect.org), or (lls.org).
To view a full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 10, 2019