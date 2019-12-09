Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Serfass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Serfass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Serfass Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Serfass
Jerry Serfass, of New Fairfield, CT, surrounded by his family, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 1, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT, after a ten-month struggle with cancer.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will take place at New Life United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Jericho Partnership (jerichopartnership.org), Regional Hospice (regionalhospicect.org), or (lls.org).
To view a full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -