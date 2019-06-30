Gerald "Jerry" M. Walsh

Oct. 8, 1942 - Jun. 28, 2019

Gerald "Jerry" Michael Walsh, age 76, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jerry was born October 8, 1942 to the late Michael and Mary Walsh.

Jerry graduated from the Brooklyn Preparatory High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fordham University in 1964. After serving in the National Guard Jerry began his career at Elizabeth Arden and later went on to work for Chesebrough Pond's and Unilever; from which he retired. Post retirement Jerry enjoyed traveling with Margaret and spending time with his beloved grandsons watching as many as their soccer or basketball games as possible.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Margaret (Rochon) Walsh, daughter Margaret Walsh, Son Michael Walsh his wife Allison along with his loving grandchildren Brendan and Evan. Jerry also leaves behind his brother Kevin Walsh and his wife Casey and a niece and nephew.

Calling hours for Jerry will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury, Connecticut 06811. Interment will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Walsh family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010 US, and , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Walsh family. Published in News Times on July 1, 2019