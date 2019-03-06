|
|
Geraldine F. Mills
Geraldine F. Mills, nee Downey, of Bethel, CT, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Edward Joseph Mills, (deceased). Devoted mother of David (deceased), Larry and Edward. Cherished sister of Liam Downey (deceased), and Jacqueline Angelone, sister-in-law to Arlene Downey and Dominic Angelone, mother-in-law to Linda and Loida. Loving grandmother to David, John, Daniel and Zoe, and great-grandmother to Emily, John and Abigail. She will be mourned and missed by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Geraldine was always proud of her Irish heritage, and of the many accomplishments of her husband, Ed, when he served with the Seabees in WWII, and of his dutiful service as First Selectman in Bethel. Funeral services to be announced.
Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019