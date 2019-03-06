Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Mills Obituary
Geraldine F. Mills
Geraldine F. Mills, nee Downey, of Bethel, CT, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Edward Joseph Mills, (deceased). Devoted mother of David (deceased), Larry and Edward. Cherished sister of Liam Downey (deceased), and Jacqueline Angelone, sister-in-law to Arlene Downey and Dominic Angelone, mother-in-law to Linda and Loida. Loving grandmother to David, John, Daniel and Zoe, and great-grandmother to Emily, John and Abigail. She will be mourned and missed by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Geraldine was always proud of her Irish heritage, and of the many accomplishments of her husband, Ed, when he served with the Seabees in WWII, and of his dutiful service as First Selectman in Bethel. Funeral services to be announced.
Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.