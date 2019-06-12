German Armando Llanos

German Armando Llanos, a man after God's heart, was born on July 20, 1938 in Colombia. He went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

In his life, God gifted him with his wife, Eva and their four children, Jessica and husband Bradley, Mark and wife Anna, David and wife Christy and Paul and wife Beth. His joy was the bonus of twelve grandchildren, Emma, Abigail, Elizabeth, Addison, Nathaniel, Lauren, Naomi, Oliver, Adam, Elijah, Kate and Jake.

He showed unconditional love, care and friendship to everyone he met. They returned that love to him.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at His Vineyard Christian Fellowship – 2 Vail Road, Bethel, CT. Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at South Salem Cemetery - Spring Street, South Salem, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to His Vineyard Christian Fellowship. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements. Published in News Times on June 12, 2019