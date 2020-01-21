|
Germana DelMonte Sauli
Germana DelMonte Sauli passed away on January 19, 2020. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home 57 Main St., Danbury on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10:00 a.m. St Joseph Church (Danbury). Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or St Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To sign a book of remembrance, visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 22, 2020