Gertrude Morehouse
Gertrude Morehouse, age 89 of Danbury, formerly of Redding, died on December 8th at her residence. She was the wife of the late Sherman L. Morehouse.
Gertrude was born January 29, 1930 in Manchester, England, the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Collins) Brittan. She had immigrated to the United States in the 1940's, and had resided in Wilton prior to moving to West Redding, where she had lived for many years in the home she and her husband Sherman had built.
Gertrude was employed as an assembler in the electronics industry for a number of years, and following her retirement worked at Rodier Flowers in Ridgefield. She was an avid reader of both poetry and mystery novels, loved visiting her local library, knitting Irish sweaters, spending time at the beach, as well as enjoying the birds and the flowers.
Gertrude is survived by her daughter Kimberley C. Staib and her husband Cary of New Milford, her brothers Carvell Williams of County Antrim, Ireland and Harold Williams and his wife Pam of Cranbrook, BC Canada, brother in law Michael Gillotti of New Fairfield, nephews Michael, David, and Patrick Gillotti and their families, nephews Martin and Stephen Williams and their families of Ireland, and special cousins Candace Paska of NJ, and Leslie and Fred Kingston of Prospect, CT.
In addition to her husband, Gertrude was predeceased by her stepfather Carvell Williams, sister Kathleen Brittan, brother Ted Brittan, sister in law Virginia Gillotti, and brother-in-law John Morehouse.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday December 15th at 3:30 p.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury officiated by Rev. Samuel Dexter, chaplain for Regional Hospice and Homecare of Western, CT.
Burial in the Hillside Cemetery, Wilton will be private.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Regional Hospice and Homecare of Western CT, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, or to New Milford Animal Welfare, 8 Dodd Road, New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in News Times on Dec. 13, 2019