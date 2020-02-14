|
|
Gilberto T. Carreiro
Gilberto T. Carreiro, 76, of Farm St., Danbury died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Southington, CT. He was the husband of the late Teresa M. Carreiro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Burial will following St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 15, 2020