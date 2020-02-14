The News-Times Obituaries
|
Gilberto Carreiro Obituary
Gilberto T. Carreiro
Gilberto T. Carreiro, 76, of Farm St., Danbury died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Southington, CT. He was the husband of the late Teresa M. Carreiro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Burial will following St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 15, 2020
