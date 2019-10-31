|
Gladys M. Grumman
Gladys M (Pettit) Grumman, age 83 of Bethel, CT died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of George C. Grumman.
She was born September 5, 1936 in Brewster, NY, daughter of the late John and Ethel (Dubois) Pettit and lived most of her adult life in Bethel. She was a member and former Superintendent of the Church School at First Congregational Church of Bethel. Gladys was a former Cub Scout den mother, an active member of the Grassy Plain Drum Corp. and volunteered for many years at the Daily Bread in Danbury.
She is survived by 2 sons: George R. Grumman, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Southbury, CT, Roger A. Grumman and his wife Susan of Danbury, CT; 2 daughters: Joanne Molinaro and her husband Milton of Danbury, CT, Beverly M. Blechinger of Bethel, CT; 6 grandchildren: Brian and his wife Amanda, Nicholas, Valerie, Robin, Tony and his wife Alli and Kelsey, and 3 great-grandchildren: Austin, Brayden and Avianna.
The funeral will be held at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT, Monday morning at 11:00. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Nov. 1, 2019