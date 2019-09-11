|
Gloria (Fanelli) Lamanna Perrone
Gloria (Fanelli) Lamanna Perrone, 92, of New Fairfield, beloved wife of Anthony Perrone, died at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, September 11th. She was born in Bronx, NY on August 25, 1927, daughter of the late Alfonso and Mary (DiRago) Fanelli.
Gloria worked as a teacher's aid at Green Chimneys School in Brewster, NY for 33 years.
She is survived by her children Prudence Lamanna of Coral Springs, FL, Richard Lamanna and his wife, Gabriella of New Fairfield, Mark Lamanna and his wife Shari of New Fairfield, Joseph Perrone and his wife Elka of Brewster, NY, and Anthony Perrone of New York; her grandchildren Jennifer, Christel, Ryan, Kristen and her husband Dr. Sameer Kaiser, Jeffrey, and Jay Lamanna; as well as several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Adeline and Joseph Fanelli and her granddaughter Laura Bauler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 13th at 10:00am at St. Edward Church in New Fairfield. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, Thursday between the hours of 5:00 – 8:00pm.
Published in News Times on Sept. 12, 2019