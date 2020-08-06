Gloria M. Santomero
It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria (Mayer) Santomero announces that she passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 peacefully and of natural causes.
A resident of Redding and New Fairfield, Connecticut, Mrs. Santomero was 84 years old. Her husband Camillo M. Santomero, Jr., and her parents, Herman and Liesbeth Mayer, predeceased her.
Her parents emigrated from Germany in the early 1900s. She was their only child. She was very close with her cousins, Ronnie Mayer, Robert Mayer, and Erwin Tummel, and had a special bond with her cousin Ruth Rennert's.
Gloria grew up in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and worked at Mayer's family luncheonette and chocolate shop during her youth.
She met her husband, Camillo Santomero, in high school, married at 20 years old, and enjoyed a full and rich 63 years of marriage.
Mrs. Santomero is survived by their five children and seven grandchildren; her son Camillo, his wife Denise; daughter Jennifer and her husband Samuel Rosenblum; daughter Susan; daughter Deborah and her wife Lisa; and her son Christopher and his wife Francesca. Grandchildren include Camillo IV, Charlotte, Mason Santomero, Samantha Rosenblum Barrett, her husband Alexander, Andrew Rosenblum, and Christopher and Calista Santomero.
Gloria's life revolved solely around her love and devotion for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Even though she was an only child, she embraced her large family of Italian in-laws with open arms. She hosted hundreds of large family and neighborhood backyard gatherings over the years of 50+ people with ease and grace. She never seemed to tire and always looked elegant. She was the epitome of the "50's Mom". She enjoyed volunteering and donating to clubs, schools, organizations, and townships. Gloria encouraged and valued education for their children and grandchildren. She loved to attend every school function, music, and sporting activities. She also loved seeing her children and grandchildren enjoy their CT lake house. She shared with them, her love of opera, theater, country music, classical art, and, of course, chocolate.
Towards the end of her life, she battled Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was a true warrior. She was able to maneuver those years with grace by using her intelligence and many good habits from her life. Thanks to her large, loving family and her wonderful caregivers she was able to enjoy herself each and every day.
She was an inspiration to all, to make the best of your situation, always strive to be a better person, stay positive, and be kind. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed but remembered by many.
The viewing and funeral will be a private event this weekend. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to alz.org
or a charity that is dear to your heart. Thank you.