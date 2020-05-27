Gloria Marshall

Gloria Elaine Renner Andrews Dean Marshall, age 91, of Sandy Hook, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 24, 2020. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, April 18,1929, daughter of the late Arthur and Lydia Renner. As a child she was a proud member of the Bethel Grassy Plains Fife and Drum Corp. She was employed in the past by S. Curtis & Son and Fairfield Hills Hospital. Being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother gave her the most pride and joy. Her kindness and fun-loving spirit touched and enriched so many lives. Her wit and humor will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

She was predeceased by her 7 siblings, Jeannette, Doris, Donald, Gail, Joyce, Virginia and Evelyn. She also was predeceased by her husband Charles Marshall, a daughter Karen Dean and her grandchildren Manisa Simoes and Arthur Dixon Jr. Mourning her loss are her devoted and adoring children Lydia Andrews, Darlene Colon, Donna Dean, Lisa Simoes and her husband Manuel, Doreen Dean, Sharon LeDuc and her husband Roger, Richard Dean and Kenneth Dean, grandchildren Cathy, Nevin, Stephen, Erica, Manuel , Christina, David, Alyssa, Jennifer, Danielle, Damyan, Alexandria, Kendra and 9 great-grandchildren.

Our love and devotion to her was mutual, and immeasurable. We will miss all that was our mom, her unconditional and generous love for her family, her love of a good tag sale, her passion for keeping up with current events, her love of holiday celebrations, especially her favorite holiday Christmas. In years past she would dress up as Santa Claus to the delight of her grandchildren. She was her happiest when she was with her family. We will miss her every minute of every day. She was the true Matriarch and Queen of our family. As our Mom would say at the end of every phone call, "Love you, bye for now".

Due to COVID restrictions there are no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



