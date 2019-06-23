Gloria Morris

Gloria Morris of Murrieta, CA, formerly of Bethel, CT, passed away on June 21 at age 65 after a nine-year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Wayne E Morris, her soulmate of almost 44 years of marriage (living in Bethel, CT for 60 years before moving to California), and the daughter of Jean Owen Bishop.

Gloria graduated from Immaculate High School and Western Connecticut State College, both in Danbury, CT. Over the years she was fortunate to have worked for several great organizations including Danbury Public Library, Bethel Public Schools, Supermarket General, Heli-Coil and Excel Partnership/SAI Global before retiring in 2015 from PHARMCO-AAPER.

She was a past Vestry member and Pre-School teacher at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bethel, CT. She loved making fudge and pumpkin bread, going for walks, going on cruises and spending time with her twin granddaughters.

Gloria is survived by her amazing husband Wayne E Morris, loving mother Jean Owen Bishop of Edgartown, MA, fantastic son David, incredible daughter-in-law Erin and precious twin granddaughters Zoe and Madeleine (Maddie) of Carlsbad, CA.

She is also survived by a sister-in law Donna Bishop in MA, brother-in-law Robert Morris (Pat) in NC and sister-in-law Cheryl Hancock, in NC. Also an aunt Marcia Merck Christiano of Bethel, CT and several other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews survive her.

She was predeceased by her brother William (Bill) Bishop, father William C. Bishop, and loving "Gido" Tofic Deep Owen.

The family would like to send Thank Yous to the doctors, nurses, technical teams and support staff that took care of her at Danbury Hospital (CT), MSK (NY), USC-Keck and Scripps Clinic (both in CA).

At her request, there will be no calling hours or service before cremation and burial at the Laurel Cemetery in Murrieta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Hospice of the Valleys 25240 Hancock Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562-5990. Published in News Times on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary