Gloria Marie Taiman
Gloria Marie Taiman (1924-2019), formerly of New Fairfield, Southbury and Brookfield, Connecticut passed away on May 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late, Edward Charles Taiman, to whom she was married to for over 50 years. She is survived by her three children, Nancy, Edward and Robert. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Steven, Mark, Ben, Matt and Isabel.
All family and friends are welcomed to her memorial at noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT.
Published in News Times on June 26, 2019