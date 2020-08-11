1/
Gordon Baird Jr.
Gordon Scott Baird Jr.
Gordon "Scotty" Baird Jr., 31, of Ridgefield, son of Gordon "Scott" Sr. and Jane (Soyak) Baird died on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield. Interment will be private. Friends will be received in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the pandemic COVID-19 crisis, hand sanitizing and facial covering will be required and social distancing will be observed at church and funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scotty's memory and honor to the Ridgefield High School Boys Ice Hockey Booster Club, 15 Serfilippi Dr. and/or the Ridgefield Prevention Council, 400 Main St., both of Ridgefield, CT 06877. Please go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.net for complete obituary information.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
