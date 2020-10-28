1/1
Gordon C. Woodin
1934 - 2020
Gordon Chester Woodin, age 86, of Bethel, Connecticut passed away at home with his family by his side, on Monday, October 26, 2020. Gordon was born January 21, 1934 to the late Earl and Beatrice (Benson) Woodin in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Gordon was a self-employed carpenter for many years and took pride in his craftmanship.
Gordon was predeceased by his sister Joyce St. Clair (Elwood) of Waterbury; Janet Laughlin (Kenneth) of Danbury; brother Ernest (Marge) of Danbury; John (Virginia) of Danbury and a nephew John Jr. of Danbury.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Laurette A. (Beardsley) Woodin. Gordon also leaves behind his sister Barbara Kubisek (Bernard) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a funeral services will be held privately at Green Funeral Home due to COVID-19 regulations. The family invites you to join us via livestream at 10:00 a.m. Please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for access. A public graveside service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury, CT.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Woodin family. A special thank you is extended to his loving niece Donna Doris for all her love and care.



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Saint Peter Cemetery
