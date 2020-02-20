The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
at the home of Tim and Julie Langton
2017 - 2020
Grace A. Langton Obituary
Grace Ann Langton
Grace Ann Langton, age 2, daughter of Timothy S. and Julie (Warner) Langton, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford.
Grace was born in Danbury, October 18, 2017.
Though she faced a myriad of challenges, Grace faced each day with strength and determination. She brought joy and light into the lives of everyone around her and though her life was short, she knew more love in those two years than some people have in a lifetime.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Karen Warner; paternal grandparents, James and Patricia Langton; paternal great-grandmother, Catherine Mack; maternal great-grandmothers, Jannette Warner and Hilda Barrett; aunts, Jaclyn (Brian) Cianci, Jessica Langton Roy; uncles, Vincent Langton, Roger (Megan) Langton and many cousins who loved her very much.
Grace was predeceased by a sister, Sophia Langton, her maternal great-grandparents Leroy and Mary Barrett and Carl Warner and by her paternal great-grandparents James and Grace Langton and William Mack.
The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Graveside funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life for Grace Langton will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the home of Tim and Julie Langton. All are welcome.
Contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the Sunflower Kids Palliative Care Team, Department of Neurology, both at CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or the FamilieSCN2A Foundation, PO Box 82, E. Longmeadow, MA 01028
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020
