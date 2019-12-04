|
|
Grace Ann (Tringali) Gordon
Grace Ann (Tringali) Gordon, 94 died December 1, 2019. She was the widow of Robert Bruce Gordon. Grace was born March 1, 1925 in Middletown, daughter of the late Lucy (Rosano) Tringali and Dominick Tringali. Grace graduated from Middletown High School in 1943. Grace worked as a secretary at Pratt & Whitney during WWII and for many years after. She also worked at WCNX in Middletown and at Branson Sonic Power in Danbury (now Emerson) for 23 years before retiring to Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her brother Bobby Tringali of Middletown. Grace leaves her four children, Lee Gill and her husband William of Oxford, Scott Gordon of Pittsfield, MA, Gary Gordon and his wife Karen of Bridgewater and Robin Faulkner and her husband Andrew of Newburgh, ME. She was a proud grandmother of Noel, Jason & Sean Gill of Bethel, Melissa Rolland of Tolland, Scott, Ben & Josh Gordon of Torrington, Gary Gordon of Manchester and Chad Gordon of Bennington, VT and Lindsay Savage of Portland ME; her great-grandchildren Aiden, Torin, Sean, Sarah, Beau, Carter, Troy, Kyle, Dylan, Miranda, Olivia, Blake, Brynn, Brooke, Carson, Caleigh and Hope; her great-great-granddaughter Isla and several nieces and nephews. She lived in Middletown CT, Brookfield, CT, Naples, FL, Oxford, CT and most recently at Pomperaug Woods in Southbury, CT.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 381 Main Street, Middletown followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to RVNA Health c/o Hospice, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019