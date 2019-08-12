|
|
Gregg J. Taylor
Gregg James Taylor, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6th at his home in Danbury, CT. He was born on October 20, 1978 in Danbury, CT to the late Jeffrey and Cathleen (Durkin) Taylor.
A graveside burial with military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in St. Peter's Cemetery Section 14, Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury.
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019