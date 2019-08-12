The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Peter's Cemetery Section 14
Lake Avenue Ext.
Danbury, CT
Gregg James Taylor


1978 - 2019
Gregg James Taylor Obituary
Gregg J. Taylor
Gregg James Taylor, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6th at his home in Danbury, CT. He was born on October 20, 1978 in Danbury, CT to the late Jeffrey and Cathleen (Durkin) Taylor.
A graveside burial with military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in St. Peter's Cemetery Section 14, Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury.
To read the full obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019
