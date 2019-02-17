|
|
Gregory R. Knapp
Gregory R. Knapp, 72, of Danbury, CT passed away Thursday February 14, 2019.
Born in Danbury, CT he lived in Minnesota and New Jersey before moving back to Danbury.
Greg was a Machinist at Bardens in Danbury for many years.He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Greg was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Mary Ann Knapp and his brother Paul Knapp.
Surviving are his three sisters Carole Jennings of Pequot Lakes, MN, Elaine Rukavina of Moncks Corner, SC and Janice Poinsett of Ocean Gate, NJ; his eight nieces and nephews and his eight great nieces and nephews.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals O'Connell Chapel, 706 Hwy 9, Bayville, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 17, 2019