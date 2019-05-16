Gregory Schnuck

Gregory Schnuck, loving husband, father, son, and brother passed away on May 14th, 2019 at the age of 64. He enjoyed many, many things. Among those things were spending time with his family, honey bourbon, bands such as Umphrey's McGee, Yes, and Pink Floyd, movies, sailing, gardening, cars, movie theatre popcorn, Fresca, chocolate with sea salt, the Detroit Tigers, tech gadgets, chicken salad (one kind specifically), golf, zentangles, Hawaiian shirts, sewing, a good deal/sale, and Hershey's kisses. Not necessarily in that order. He was a handyman whenever needed and was always creative with coming up with solutions to some of the toughest obstacles and questions. Greg was also great at growing vegetables, taking care of flowers, cooking, and making anyone's day with his laugh and smile (it truly was infectious). He loved to tell stories and enjoyed hearing others tell theirs, sharing new bands he recently discovered, attending concerts, and highly enjoyed his Mini Cooper and pickup truck. He was an avid list builder, always meticulously prepared for whatever the job, trip or event, making checklists and getting the best gear. He was generous to his friends and family and to the causes he supported. Over the last thirty years, he worked for Boehringer Ingelheim with a team that has become extended family members and recently had been spending time at the Ridgefield Playhouse merging his love for music and volunteering. Greg was born on November 12, 1954 to Robert and the late Polly Schnuck, in Michigan. His immediate family is his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Katie and her husband Joshua, and two pets, a basset hound, Droopy, and a cat, Apollo. He has three brothers, Chris, Tim, and Perry, alongside their families, as well as loved by his entire family of nieces and nephews. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional doctors, nurses, and team members at Danbury Hospital's Emergency Department, Danbury Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, and Ridgefield Ambulance, who provided much more than just medical care for Greg, but also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment during his transition from this life to the next. Greg's legacy is more than enough for any great life and our appreciation and love will never fade. There will be a celebration of Greg's life for his family, friends and colleagues from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 4, 2019 at the Meeting House Pub in Bethel. Bring your stories, your photos, your love, and your best laughs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial check donations in Greg's name can be made to Tarrywile Park Authority. Where he loved to hike, walk the dog, and enjoy nature. Published in News Times on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary