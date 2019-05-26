The News-Times Obituaries
Guido Neirotti, age 91 of Danbury, formerly of New Fairfield, died on May 24th at Glen Hill Center, Danbury. He was the husband of the late Ida (Cuecich) Neirotti.
Guido was born August 11, 1927 in Cairo Montenotte, Savona, Italy. He held a Doctorate Degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Genoa, Italy.
Guido immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1957, and then moved to the United States, where he held various positions in technology development, retiring from IBM in 1990 as a Senior Systems Engineer.
In addition to his wife Ida, Guido was predeceased by his son Marc E. Neirotti in 2001. He is survived by his longtime friends and caregivers, Feifei and David Chen and their family of Danbury.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th in Saint Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, Brookfield. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on May 26, 2019
