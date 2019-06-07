H. Cecelia Trusewicz

H. Cecelia Trusewicz, 99, a longtime resident of Danbury, wife of the late Edmund B. Trusewicz, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Cecelia was born in Cleveland, Ohio, January 8, 1920, a daughter of the late Kasimer and Emilia (Kowiako) Saniuk.

A resident of Danbury since 1922, Ceil attended St. Peter's school and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1937. She graduated Crandall Secretarial School and attended Hillyer College in Hartford.

Ceil graciously served as a volunteer nurse aide for the Red Cross during WWII. She worked at Frank Lee Hat Co. and retired as an executive assistant from Sperry Rail, Inc. Ceil had an unwavering faith in God and was a loyal member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She spent her time participating in the church's Choir and Ladies Guild. She was also an AARP member.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula E. Trusewicz Murphy and her husband Craig of Danbury, a sister, Teresa Kindl of Weatogue, CT, two grandchildren, Allison and Matthew Murphy, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Cecelia was predeceased by two brothers, Stanley and Frank Saniuk and by two sisters, Mary Haitsch and Helen Hebert.

Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Peter Cemetery, Section 13, Danbury with Fr. Peter Towsley officiating.

Ceil had a passion for animals. Memorial gifts may be made to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS), 147 Grassy Plain, St. Bethel, CT 06801.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury has been entrusted with arrangements.