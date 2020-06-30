H. Edward MelvinHarry Edward Melvin, 92, passed away June 28, 2020 at Hancock Hall in Danbury.Edward, as he was known to most, was born in Danbury, CT to the late Harry and Amelia (Durkin) Melvin.Edward graduated from Danbury High School and Mount Saint Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. He served in the US Army from 1945-1947.Edward worked in the Tax Accessor's Office in Danbury for many years, retiring in 1957.Beside his parents, Edward was predeceased by his two sisters, Eugenia and Lorraine Melvin.Survivors include his cousins: David Ryer and his wife, Mary Ann of Harwich, MA and Mary Ellen Ryer of Danbury.The family extends their deepest gratitude to Hancock Hall in Danbury for their care and compassion during Edward's stay there.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Section 20 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury with the Rev. David Franklin, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church in Danbury.Those attending are kindly asked to maintain social distancing and to wear facial covering.