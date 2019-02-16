|
Hailey R. Nailor
Hailey Rae Nailor, age 16, became an angel on Saturday February 9, 2019 when she took her own life. Hailey attended Danbury schools, played basketball for the police athletic league and practiced karate. Her creative talents included lyrical writing and photography. She loved to laugh, have fun and was always smiling. Friends and family describe her as brave, bold and courageous. Despite these attributes, Hailey's strong spirit struggled to find peace. Those who loved her will spend a lifetime trying to fill this void. Hailey is survived by her loving parents Kevin and Erin, brother Jack (13), grandparents Jim and Barbara Duff, and Carol and Robert Tamburo. Funeral services will be held on Sunday 2/17 from 2-6 p.m. at Green funeral home. A memorial service is planned on Monday 2/18 at 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Church in Danbury. Search "Hailey Nailor" at www.gofundme.com to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2019