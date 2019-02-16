The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Hailey Nailor
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Hailey Rae Nailor


Hailey Rae Nailor Obituary
Hailey R. Nailor
Hailey Rae Nailor, age 16, became an angel on Saturday February 9, 2019 when she took her own life. Hailey attended Danbury schools, played basketball for the police athletic league and practiced karate. Her creative talents included lyrical writing and photography. She loved to laugh, have fun and was always smiling. Friends and family describe her as brave, bold and courageous. Despite these attributes, Hailey's strong spirit struggled to find peace. Those who loved her will spend a lifetime trying to fill this void. Hailey is survived by her loving parents Kevin and Erin, brother Jack (13), grandparents Jim and Barbara Duff, and Carol and Robert Tamburo. Funeral services will be held on Sunday 2/17 from 2-6 p.m. at Green funeral home. A memorial service is planned on Monday 2/18 at 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Church in Danbury. Search "Hailey Nailor" at www.gofundme.com to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2019
