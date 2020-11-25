1/
Hannele Kiviniemi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannele Kiviniemi
Hannele Kiviniemi, 75, of Bethel, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren on Tuesday, November 24th. She was the wife of the late Eino Kiviniemi.
To celebrate of her life, her family will hold a private funeral service on Saturday, November 28th, at Cornell Memorial Home, with Marty Pylvainen officiating. Flowers would be welcome in lieu of your attendance at the private service. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
To read more about Hannele's life visit www.CornellMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved