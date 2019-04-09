Hannelore W. Knorr

New Fairfield - Hannelore Wilma Karla (Dinse) Knorr, a longtime resident of New Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, April 7, after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses.

She was born in Bruchsal, Germany and grew up in her beloved home town of Baden-Baden, Germany where she apprenticed in a home economics specialty school for women. She came to the US to visit a cousin in 1958 and decided to call Connecticut home, where she met her beloved husband Herman.

In addition to her husband, Hannelore leaves behind her four children, Helmut Knorr and partner Linda of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Margot Knorr Mancini and husband Gary of Southport, NC; Lore Knorr of Brookfield; and Klaus Knorr and wife Nancy of Brookfield. Hannelore was predeceased by her parents Wilhelm and Erna Dinse, and her sister Christa Schmidt of Cranbourne, Australia. She is survived by her brother, Klaus-Peter Dinse of Sinzheim, Germany, several nieces and nephews, two step grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her light-hearted, resilient and steadfast presence will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be held at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 12 at 11. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Hannelore's honor to Ability Beyond (http://abilitybeyond.org). To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com Published in News Times on Apr. 9, 2019