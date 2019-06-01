Ret. Det. Harald Kukk, NYPD

Ret. Det. Harald Kukk, NYPD, 75, of Brookfield, devoted husband of Paula (Kelly) Kukk, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, May 27th. He was born on May 25, 1944 in Parnu, Estonia, son of the late Verner and Fronelly Kukk. He graduated Stuyvesant High School in NYC. He attended CCNU and was a graduate of Charter Oak State College.

Harry was a 24-year veteran of the New York City Police Department. He was a member of Tactical Patrol Force, Street Crime Unit, and retired as a Bronx Robbery Detective. Harry had over 5,000 felony arrests and was hospitalized 51 times. He was a highly decorated police officer and won the Hirshfeld Award.

Upon retirement, he opened up Intellitech Investigation with his son. He was a private investigator and body guard for over 20 years. He investigated murders, sex assaults and elder abuse.

Harry's hobbies were weightlifting, reading, computers, science, and math. His greatest weightlifting accomplishment was in bench press where he pressed 635 pounds. Harry was a firm believer in having a strong mind and strong body.

In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, Paula, he will be sadly missed by his three sons, Christopher Kukk and his wife, Elly, Paul Kukk and his wife, Sherrie, and Erik Kukk and his wife, Michelle; and his six grandchildren, Kora, Katie, Cade, Trinity, Quinn and Cole. He is also survived by his two sisters, Florence Cinquemani and her husband, Vinny, and Maimo Passarella; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Saturday, June 8th at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service between the hours of 1:00-3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NYC PBA Widows and Children's Fund, in care of Patrick Hendry, Patrolmen's Benevolent Assoc., 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com