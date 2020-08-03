Harland D. Zeno
Apr. 10, 1925 - Jul. 27, 2020 Harland D. Zeno "Pete" passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to Fredrick and Sadie Zeno in Monkton, VT on April 10, 1925. He was predeceased by several siblings and is survived by his half-sister May Hnath and half-brother Freddy Zeno. He leaves behind four sons- Harland, Jr., Peter, Michael, and Timothy; along with two daughters -- Sherry Zeno and Stacey Zeno. Harland also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Harland worked for 41 years at Fairfield Hills Hospital as a maintenance worker and was the Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance when he retired in 1989. Harland had many hobbies and was a devout Christian. He was selfless, kind, caring, proud, and hardworking. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted the family. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com