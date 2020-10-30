Harold E. MeekerHarold (Hal) Meeker, age 70, passed away in a town he loved and deeply cared for - Danbury, CT. Hal was the definition of a Danbury Man. He was born and raised here, going through the public schools, and playing football at Danbury High School (class of 68) with buddies who became life long friends. He was a graduate of Lafayette College. He was the 4th generation owner of Meeker's Hardware, a Danbury establishment in and of the heart of downtown. He loved history and politics and had a brain for it like an encyclopedia. As a young father, he loved adventuring with his kids - whether it was snorkeling in a salt pond, camping on Candlewood Lake, or skiing in Vermont. As his children grew, so did his interest in extreme sports. He became an avid skydiver with hundreds of jumps under his belt at The Ranch in Gardiner, NY. He proudly and persistently ensured that all his children, his father (80 years old at the time) and pretty much anyone he came into contact with jumped out of a plane with him. He was passionate about the possibilities that Danbury held, the ability for the town to revitalize, and had vision to assist at risk youth, veterans, and those who found themselves homeless in town.His spirit, heart, and antics will be missed by many. He leaves behind his sons, Wade and Keith Meeker; his daughter and son-in-law, Alyson and John Halas; his grandchildren Aidan Meeker, Mila and Layla Meeker, and Hannah and Reese Halas, as well as his sister Brenda Neary and sister and brother-in-law Carol and Kent Smith.As per his wishes, there will be no formal services at this time and a celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Donations may be made to the Danbury Railway Museum in his honor. May he be in peace and feel our love always.