Harold V. Hughes
Harold V. Hughes, age 92 of Brookfield, formerly of Danbury and Waterbury, died on December 30th at his home at the Village of Brookfield Commons, Brookfield. He was the husband of Rosemary (LaPorta) Hughes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 8th at Saint Joseph Church, Danbury. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Tuesday, January 7th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Covenant House, 550 10th Ave., New York, NY 10018.
To read the complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
Published in News Times on Jan. 5, 2020
