Harriet Blum

HARRIET KRAKOW BLUM
Harriet (Krakow) Blum, daughter of the late Henry and Helen Krakow, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 89.
She was born and raised in Danbury, and resided there until 2005 when she moved to Heritage Village in Southbury.
Harriet earned her bachelor's degree in education from what was then called Danbury Teachers' College. After starting out her teaching career in Stamford, she dedicated her professional life to elementary school students at almost every grade level at Locust Avenue and Shelter Rock Schools in Danbury. Over the course of her many years of teaching, she instilled a love of learning in the lives of hundreds of children.
As a divorced mom back in the days when that was unusual, she flawlessly juggled all of her household and parental responsibilities with her professional and volunteer responsibilities. She lived the work ethic that she had learned from her own parents, and paid forward the importance of giving to others in every way possible.
Harriet was a longtime congregant at the United Jewish Center, and at B'nai Israel Southbury. Throughout her life, Harriet was deeply involved in synagogue and Jewish organizations, serving in many positions ranging from UJC Shofar editor typing up articles on her manual Royal typewriter in the early 1960s, to a variety of board positions including President of her local chapters of Hadassah, Council of Jewish Women, and Sisterhood. Her financial support of these organizations continued long past when she was able to contribute her time and talents.
Harriet had the special talent of making friends with everyone she met. No matter what was going on in her own life, she always was genuinely interested in knowing what was going on in the lives of everyone else around her, and willing without hesitation to share compliments and life lessons. She lived the philosophy that she learned from her mom that while her life may not have been perfect, she was truly blessed in so many ways and she was always able to find the good in any situation.
Most of all, Harriet treasured her family and especially embraced her titles of Grandma, Bubbe, and "Gigi." She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Deborah Blum-Shore and Peter Shore, her son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey Blum and Kimberly Murphy, her grandchildren Michelle and Ziv Nelson-Shore, Heather Shore, Logan Blum, and Levi Blum, and her great-grandson Raphael Nelson-Shore, as well as her sister-in-law Barbara Krakow and many beloved nieces and nephews young and older, all of whom brought happiness and joy to her life. She was preceded in death by her siblings George Krakow, Evelyn Krakow, George Krakow, Naomi and Burton Kanter, and Dr. Alvin Krakow.
The family would especially like to thank the home care division of Ridgefield VNA for the care, compassion and support that Harriet received from them over the past several years. With their help, Harriet was able to achieve her goal of remaining in her beloved home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet's memory can be made to the B'nai Israel's Caring Committee, the United Jewish Center's Rabbi Robert N. Levine Tikvah Fund, or of supplies for students in need to the school of your choice.
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Children of Israel Cemetery, 14 Miry Brook Road, Danbury. Shiva via Zoom will be observed at Harriet's late residence on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To send a message to Harriet's family and for links to the service and shiva, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
