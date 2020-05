Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Harriet Herrick Cervera On her Ninth Mother's Day in Heaven A loving nature, a heart of gold, the very best this world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you've left behind. A silent thought, a quiet prayer, for a very special Angel now in God's care. Love and miss you, Friend Phebe







