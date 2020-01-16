|
|
Harry D. Brennan
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Harry D. Brennan, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Shushan, NY with his wife, Beverly at his side. Harry and his wife had lived for the past year in Shushan, NY after retiring and moving from South Kent, CT.
Harry was born on January 10, 1954 in Stamford, CT, the son of Harry D. Brennan, Sr. and Catherine Lillian Reilly and grew up in Old Greenwich. He attended Greenwich High School before joining the Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he enrolled in Pace University and began his career with CL&P, where he worked as a Lineman, Field Technician and New Service Design Engineer for 43 years.
Harry married Beverly on February 11, 2005. They spent their years traveling, camping, fishing and enjoying the friendship they found in each other. Harry was an avid outdoors-man with a love for fly fishing. He was a passionate reader and student of history. He loved to tell stories, Irish jokes and his smile, laughter and humor will be remembered by all who knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Beverly Darling Brennan; his daughter, Sarah Brennan and her fiancé Nick Avena and their son Luca of Ormond Beach, Florida; his son Patrick Brennan of Sharon, CT; his brother and sister in-law, John and Marilyn Brennan of Stamford, CT; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Ross Ringwald of Lacey, WA and several nieces and nephews. He will be forever in the hearts of Beverly's children and grandchildren, Allison and Dustin Rotenberg and their children and Ben and Shandi Whitmore and their children.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held in the spring near his friends and family in Connecticut.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge, NY.
Published in News Times on Jan. 18, 2020