Harry S. Hawkes Sr.
Harry S. Hawkes Sr. of Brookfield, CT. Went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. There will be a celebration of life gathering for family and friends announced at a later date.
Harry was born in Danvers Massachusetts on February 5th, 1939 to William and Emily Hawkes.
At a young age the family relocated to Danbury Connecticut where they resided for most of their lives. At the age of 15, Harry accepted the Lord into his life and became very involved with his local church. After serving his country in the army Harry married his beautiful wife Nellie E. Hawkes who passed away in 2017. Together they raised 7 Beautiful children.
Harry was blessed with the gift of music, singing in choir, playing and composing lyrics to preform in churches, weddings and family events, he as well joined a local Doo Woop Band named The Sherwoods and cut a record in NYC in the 60's which is still available today. Harry loved the lord and raised his family with the love of God. He had a big heart and was tough on himself but would be the first to apologize if he was wrong.
He leaves behind a sister Mary Northrup of New York, five daughters, Cathy of Bethel Sandra of Waterbury, Laura, Victoria and Jennifer Dadonna of New Milford and a son Steven of San Diego. He also had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. The Lord has welcomed him home with open arms saying" Well done my faithful servant".

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
