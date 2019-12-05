The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
12 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd.
Danbury, CT
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
12 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd.
Danbury, CT
Hattie Guyton Obituary
Hattie Lee Guyton
Hattie Lee Guyton, 81, of Danbury, loving wife of the late Grover Guyton Sr., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Homegoing services will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 12 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd., Danbury with Rev. Leroy G. Parker officiating. Interment will be private. Friends will be received at New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in care of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 6, 2019
