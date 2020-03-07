|
Heather A. Rogalski
Heather Anne Rogalski, age 59, of Danbury, CT, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Heather was born November 20, 1960, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to Margaret (Gallagher) McKerrow and the late Campbell McKerrow.
Heather leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years David Rogalski, and son, Stephen Rogalski. In addition, Heather leaves behind her mother Margaret, brother John McKerrow (Mary Anne), her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Also dear to her were her sisters-in-law Diane Jones, Sheila Villani, and Mary Anne McKerrow; and brother-in-law Richard Rogalski. She was blessed with cousins across North America and remained close to many constant friends.
Heather's family moved to Danbury in 1969, where she lived the rest of her life. After graduating from Western Connecticut State University, she worked as a writer/editor for several years. A few years later, she was awarded a JD from Quinnipiac School of Law and was a Law-Review editor. She then started her second career as an attorney.
After raising her and David's son Stephen, of whom she was most proud, Heather started her 3rd career as Assistant Director of Bethel Senior Center. And most recently she used her culinary talents at Saint John Paul II Nursing Home in Danbury. She truly was a Renaissance woman!
In addition to a lifelong passion for cooking, she had an enduring passion for music. She played piano, flute, guitar, and sang (heavenly). She sang soprano for many years in the St. Gregory Church choir, and was a cantor and soloist. She also served many years as a Scouter during Stephen's Cub and Boy Scout years. She also loved travel, Broadway, and, in recent years, kayaking.
Her brightness and compassion will be deeply missed by her many beloved friends and relatives.
Heather's family will be accepting condolences on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Heathers honor can be made to DAWS (Danbury Animal Welfare Society), 147 Grassy Plain Street, Bethel, CT 06801. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Rogalski family.
Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2020