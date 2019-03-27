Heather Nielsen

Heather Nielsen, 46, of Worcester, MA, passed suddenly at her home earlier this month.

Born in Nevada, Heather came to Brookfield, CT with her family just ahead of the blizzard of '77. After graduating from BHS, she went to school in Maine, then on to adventures up and down the East Coast. She found a home in the hotel business, attending the Cesar Ritz school and working in Vero Beach and Martha's Vineyard. She is survived by parents Klaus and Cathy, siblings John, Kirsten and Eric, two beautiful nieces, dozens of cousins in the UK and Denmark, as well as by all of those she called family in all of the places she made her home. She gladly lent her experience, strength, and hope to countless people she encountered in her journey, with her beautiful smile and warm heart.

The family will remember her in a private ceremony. Honoring Heather's free spirit, a celebration of her life for all to attend will take place in late summer in Connecticut (time and place TBD). Those who so desire may make memorial donations in Heather's memory to the Rainforest Foundation rainforestfoundation.org

Please hold space for the family in this time of sorrow. Published in News Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary