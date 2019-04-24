The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Hudson
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lacagnina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Lacagnina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen A. Lacagnina Obituary
Helen A. Lacagnina
Helen A. Lacagnina (Gurski), age 80, of New Port Richey, FL passed away on April 21, 2019. Helen was born in Danbury, CT on January 16, 1939. She graduated from Danbury High School and attended Southern University. Survivors include; husband of over 50 years, Salvatore Lacagnina; sister-in-law, Mildred Perrault of Spring Hill, FL; cousins, Richard Sosidka of New Jersey and Robert Lima of Hudson, FL. Helen belonged to the Organ Club, Port Richey Organ Society, Coin Club and was also a parishioner of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24 from 3-5 p.m. at National Cremation and Burial Society in Hudson, FL. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Port Richey, FL before Helen is laid to rest at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, FL.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now