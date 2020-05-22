Sister Helen Blodgett SCN
Sister Helen Blodgett, 71, of Philadelphia, a member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sister of Ruth Blodgett, Frances Wheeler, John Blodgett, the late Anne Lorenti and the late Mary Jackson, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. Graveside funeral services and interment will take place in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 22, 2020.