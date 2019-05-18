Helen Bronk-Akerstrom

Aug 19, 1923 - May 6, 2019

Helen Bronk-Akerstrom, 95, of Southbury, previously of Newtown, died peacefully with her family by her side at home on Monday, May 6th. She was born in Reading, MA on August 19, 1923, daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Cotter) Walsh.

Helen devoted more than 40 years to the Alumni Office of Phillips Academy of Andover, MA where she worked with and met many wonderful people. Her husband, the late John Bronk also worked for Phillips Academy as the Director of Physical Therapy and Head Trainer. She made her home in Bedford, NH with her second husband, the late George Akerstrom, who was a faculty member and renowned hockey coach for Kimble Union Academy in Meriden, NH.

Helen was fondly known as Gamie by family. She was a kind and wonderful person with a generous heart. She always put others before herself. She will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her endless joy and happiness. Some of Helen's favotite4 times were spent at her cottage on Little Neck in Ipswich, MA, enjoying sunsets and lobster with family and friends.

She will be sadly missed by her grandson, Jason Hiruo and his wife, Amy; her devoted granddaughter, Sarah Bourdeau and her husband, Jason; her great grandchildren, Hudson and Cole Hiruo, Jason and Emily Bourdeau; her son-in-law and caregiver, Bob Hiruo; her stepdaughter, Lynda (Akerstrom) Graham and her husband, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was predeceased by her only child, Barbara Hiruo; and her seven siblings.

A Graveside Service will be held in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown on Friday, May 24th at 10:20 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .

