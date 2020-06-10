Helen D. Werfelman
Helen D. Werfelman, widow of William H. Werfelman, Sr., died June 6 in Redding, CT, where she resided since her marriage in 1950. She was 92. Helen's husband, Bill, a Redding native, was the town's tax assessor for 26 years. When he retired in 1989, the couple wintered in Naples, Florida.
Helen's survivors include son William Jr., and daughter-in-law, Patricia; son Glenn and his spouse, Daniel; granddaughters Lauren, Christine, Lindsey, and Juliana; a great-grandson, Alex, and several nieces and a nephew. Also surviving are a sister, Shirley Rainer, of Bridgeport, and a brother, Robert Rainieri, of Fairfield. Another brother, Michael Rainer, predeceased her.
Helen was born in Bridgeport and graduated from Central High School. Her parents, Michael and Emily, were real estate investors in Bridgeport and Fairfield, and Helen became an astute businesswoman, remaining a landlord in Fairfield and Redding for many years.
Helen was active in her Redding community, serving as a registrar of voters, chair of the town's chapter of the League of Women Voters, and as president of the town's Republican Women's Club. She was also active in the Redding Garden Club.
Helen was devoted to her husband and family, and they attended Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown. Helen and Bill enjoyed domestic and international travel in their later years, and when Bill died in 2006 the couple had been happily married for 56 years.
Services will be private.



Published in Danbury News Times & Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
