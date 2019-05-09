|
|
Helen E. Leheny
Helen Elizabeth Leheny, age 79 of Danbury, died on May 7th at the Danbury Hospital.
Helen was born May 29, 1939 in Danbury, the daughter of the late Richard and Ruth (Sturdevant) Leheny. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Albertus Magnus College, and was employed as a Spanish teacher in the Danbury area.
Helen is survived by her brother Richard Leheny of Danbury, her sister-in-law Sandra Vilardi Leheny of Ridgefield, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph D. Leheny.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 a.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019