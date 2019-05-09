The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Leheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Leheny

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen E. Leheny Obituary
Helen E. Leheny
Helen Elizabeth Leheny, age 79 of Danbury, died on May 7th at the Danbury Hospital.
Helen was born May 29, 1939 in Danbury, the daughter of the late Richard and Ruth (Sturdevant) Leheny. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Albertus Magnus College, and was employed as a Spanish teacher in the Danbury area.
Helen is survived by her brother Richard Leheny of Danbury, her sister-in-law Sandra Vilardi Leheny of Ridgefield, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph D. Leheny.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 a.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now